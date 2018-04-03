The Master returns: Tiger’s Augusta numbers

The first major of the season gets underway on Thursday with the start of the Masters, a tournament notable for the return of four-time champion Tiger Woods.

Woods, who only recently returned to the tour following four back operations, is among the favourites following three top 12 finishes so far this year.

The former world number one has not been seen at Augusta since 2015, while his last major victory was back in 2008 at the US Open.

Nevertheless, that has not dampened the Tiger-mania surrounding his return to Augusta National.

FOX Sports Asia has delved deep to bring you some of the most interesting facts and figures about Tiger’s return to Augusta.

80 – The number of career PGA Tour wins Tiger would be on should he claim victory at Augusta this week (Sam Snead holds the record with 82 wins).

4 – Tiger has four Masters wins under his belt (1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005)

Tiger Woods at the Masters. Chills. https://t.co/7eP08rs0cu — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 2, 2018

7,670 – The number of days since Tiger first won the Masters

12 – The winning margin in strokes of Tiger’s first win in 1997 (At 18-under par he was way ahead of second-placed Tom Kite on 6 under) It is also the widest ever winning margin.

42 – Tiger’s age. Only six players have won the Masters over the age of 40 (Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Crenshaw, Mark O’Meara)

21 – His age when he won in 1997. The youngest ever champion (21 years, 104 days old)

4,751 – The number of days since Tiger’s last Master’s success (His playoff victory over Chris DiMarco in 2005)

17 – Tiger’s finishing position the last time he played at Augusta in 2015 – 13 shots behind eventual winner Jordan Spieth

2,000 – The rough cost of a ticket for Sunday’s final round. The five-year average cost ($1,200) has increased considerably this year down to increased interest in Tiger’s return.