Ryu focussing on putting ahead of year’s final major

Women’s number one golfer Ryu So-yeon is focussed on her putting as she hopes to wrap-up her season by winning the final major of 2017 at the Evian Championship in France next month.

Ryu won the opening major at the ANA Inspiration in the California desert five months ago.

Her season since then has been good enough to ensure that she has kept the number one ranking for almost two months now.

The South Korean prodigy knows only too well the importance of putting and so has recently hired the services of Ian Baker-Finch, one of the great putters of his generation, to help assist in this regard.

Last week she hit the ball superbly well at the Canada Pacific Open but her flat-stick went cold on Sunday.

“I couldn’t (win) because putting was not great enough,” the 27-year-old said afterwards.

“Until Saturday, putting was just okay, it was like B. But the last round, my putting was not even C then. I just lost an opportunity.”

Looking ahead, Ryu has her sights on the year’s final major.

“I think the majors, it’s more important to not make a bogey instead of make a lot of birdies, because they set the golf course up to not (allow) too low scores,” she said.

“The Evian Championship always has a very special ceremony at the last hole, after you win and hopefully I’m going to see that at the 18th hole.”

Ryu is competing in the Cambia Portland Classic starting in Oregon on Thursday.