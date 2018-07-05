Ko ready for sixth consecutive LPGA event

Lydia Ko will feature at this week’s Thornberry Classic but has admitted that she is feeling jaded after competing on the LPGA Tour for the last five weeks.

For Ko, the Thornberry Classic comes after starts at Shoal Creek (Alabama), Galloway (New Jersey), Grand Rapids (Michigan), Rogers (Arkansas) and Kildeer (Illinois) in recent times.

As for the effects of such a busy schedule, the gifted New Zealander confessed it has been a hard slog.

“I think I’ve got a little grey hair, no I’m just joking,” she said ahead of the Thornberry Classic.

“Yeah, it’s definitely been the longest stretch since I’ve been on tour. Haven’t done more than four in a row, so I was wondering what it was going to be like on the fifth week. I think I just survived, so I am hoping to just survive again this week and have a good few days off after this week.

“I think more so when you get in tournament mode you really don’t know what week you’re on and you’re just out there playing that hole, playing that shot.”

The reason behind Ko’s decision to play so much golf might well be her slump in form in the last two years. 24 months ago the 21-year-old was ranked as the best player in the world. Today she occupies 14th position.

When reflecting on how this season has gone for her, Ko seemed frustrated at not being able to have reached the heights of seasons gone past.

“I think it’s either been really high or really low,” she continued.

“I’m trying to be a little bit more consistent. Definitely winning in San Francisco gave me a lot of confidence, and I was able to have another top 10 the week after. I had a couple of top 10s in this stretch so hopefully I’ll be able to finish this stretch of events with a solid week here.

“I think no matter how well you’re playing, you always feel like there are many aspects in your game you can improve on.”

Success in Wisconsin would be the perfect going away gift for the 20-time professional winner.

