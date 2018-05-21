Jutanugarn wins Kingsmill at second playoff hole

Ariya Jutanugarn overcame the disappointment of throwing away a two-shot lead on Sunday to claim victory at the Kingsmill Championship with a victory at the second playoff hole.

Jutanugarn had stretched out a two-shot lead in Virginia following a birdie at the 11th hole, but a bogey at 15 couple with birdies for rivals Nasa Hataoka and In Gee Chun resulted in a three-way playoff.

The Thai world number six then held firm to beat Hataoka with a birdie on the second playoff hole after birdies for the duo had seen off Chun at the first.

The 2016 Champion of @KingsmillLPGA hoists the trophy two years later! There must be something about the River Course for @jutanugarn! pic.twitter.com/G9ksz9L0Fz — LPGA (@LPGA) May 20, 2018

It was a second victory for Jutanugarn at Kingsmill after her victory in 2016, and makes her only the second multiple winner in Virginia after Cristie Kerr (three titles).

The 22-year old also won for the eighth time in her last 54 tournaments.

Brooke Henderson closed with a 65 to finish one shot back at 13-under. Megan Khang finished in fifth spot after a third straight 67.

The event was shortened to 54 holes after play was washed out on Saturday.