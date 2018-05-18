Korda playing to the right tune in Virginia

Jessica Korda was one of five players to card an opening six-under-par-65 at the Kingsmill Championship on Thursday – a bunched leader board will see plenty of movement on Friday.

Soft conditions greeted the players at The River Course in Williamsburg on Thursday and they made the most of the conditions – a total of 29 players posted rounds of three-under or better.

The most impressive of the lot though were Korda, Annie Park, Azahara Munoz, In Gee Chun and Jaye Marie Green who all started proceedings with 65’s.

In hitting 12/14 fairways and 16/18 greens, Korda struck a particularly imposing figure and seems to have the bit between her teeth this week.

“I felt good,” Korda said after her round.

“I stuck to my process. I’m working on a couple of things before the US Open so just stuck to that and it worked.

“You knew if the wind wasn’t blowing and the greens were soft you could be really aggressive. I just needed some birdies to drop, and that’s exactly what happened.”

Trailing the five-pack at the top by a single stroke are Nasa Hataoka and past champion Ariya Jutanugarn.