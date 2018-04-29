Ko looking for luck to end drought

Leader Lydia Ko hopes luck is on her side, as she bids to end her 21-month drought with victory at the Mediheal Championship.

Ko will take a one shot advantage into the final round at California’s Lake Merced after a five-under 67 on the third day of the tournament saw her set the pace at 11 under.

The 21-year-old hasn’t tasted victory since the Marathon Classic, in July 2016.

Lydia Ko was 🔥 today Watch highlights from her 3rd round @MEDIHEALChamp: pic.twitter.com/DLHPIkuozT — LPGA (@LPGA) April 29, 2018

But there were signs that her fortunes may be changing after the highlight of her round came when she chipped in from the bunker for a birdie at the 11th.

“I felt like I haven’t been having the greatest luck at a few events, so it was nice to hit a tree and still be able to play and to hole out with that bunker shot,” said Ko.

“I know I hit a good shot, but sometimes those lip out or hit the pin and come out, so for it to have gone in I know there was luck involved in that.”

Lydia Ko ties her lowest round of the season at 5-under par and puts herself in contention for the first time since the 2017 Evian Championship. Watch her interview here @MEDIHEALChamp: pic.twitter.com/7trK3DPLHI — LPGA (@LPGA) April 29, 2018

Back-to-back birdies on the 15th and 16th saw Ko take a one-shot lead from the USA’s Jessica Korda, with her sole bogey coming on the 10th.

Overnight leader Korda struggled to replicate her form from the second day after carding a one under 71. Australian Minjee Lee is three shots off the pace at eight under.