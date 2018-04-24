Inbee Park reclaims No. 1 ranking

Inbee Park is back on top of the women’s world golf rankings.

A joint-second place finish at last weekend’s HUGEL-JTBC LA Open was enough to take the Korean star back to number one for the fourth time in her career, replacing China’s Shanshan Feng.

The 29-year old moved up from third spot to depose Feng after 23 weeks, returning to the top for the first time since October 2015, setting a new record for the time between No.1 rankings of two years, five months and 29 days.

Park, who missed large parts of 2016 and 2017 with a succession of injuries, has roared back into form this year.

She won the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in March, and has three more top three finishes in just six starts including a runner’s up finish at the first major of the year following a dramatic eight-hole playoff loss to Pernilla Lindberg at the ANA Inspiration.

Congrats to new World No. 1 Inbee Park on another great finish at the HUGEL-JTBC LA Open! Good luck this week in San Francisco! pic.twitter.com/vmki1z6j72 — XXIO (@Official_XXIO) April 23, 2018

Commenting on her return to No.1, the seven-time major winner said: “It’s good to be back, obviously, in the No. 1 spot.”

“That really wasn’t my goal playing this year; it just came as a present. So it’s great. But everything, all the rankings are so close together. It can change every week. It’s just hard to keep track.

“I’m just trying to play golf, and doesn’t matter where I am at. But if I can get back to the No. 1 spot, that’s good.”