Heroic Henderson wins Lotte Championship

Brooke Henderson showed steely resolve to hold on and win the Lotte Championship by four shots on Sunday.

The Canadian – who took a one shot lead into the final round – would close with a 69 around the Ko Olina Golf Course in Hawaii, enough to seal her sixth win on the LPGA tour.

Henderson held off a strong charge from South Korean star Inbee Park, but when she drained an eight footer for birdie on the 16th, Henderson sealed the deal.

"I'd like to dedicate this win to them" – @BrookeHenderson dedicates her win to the @HumboldtBroncos junior hockey league team Listen for more in Brooke's post-round interview @LPGALOTTE: pic.twitter.com/bCaeGY2njM — LPGA (@LPGA) 15 April 2018

"The wind conditions were incredible and I think Brit and I did a great job," the 20-year-old said after the round.

"My sixth win on Tour continues to be a dream come true. Watching Pernilla [Lindberg] win a major was a lot of motivation. She showed a lot of grit and I thought 'I could do that too' so I owe a lot to her.

"Fortunately I was able to overcome the shaky putting at times. I just tried to be calm and relaxed and made a couple really nice putts coming in."

Park would fall in the latter stages of her round, settling for a 72 which saw her finish T3 with world number one Shanshan Feng and Thai superstar Ariya Jutanugarn. Spain’s Azahara Munoz would finish solo second on eight under.