Song on song in Singapore

American Jennifer Song is the surprise first-round leader at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore thanks to a stellar seven-under-par 65.

The unheralded Song has never won in almost eight years the LPGA Tour, but gave herself the perfect opportunity to do just that thanks to seven birdies in a bogey-free opening round at the Sentosa Golf Club's New Tanjong Course.

Jennifer Song goes -7 in day one of the #HWWC.

Not that she will have it all her own way.

Lying just two shots behind Song after opening 65s are Michelle Wie and Eun-Hee Ji, while a large group of nine players follow on four under in a tie for third – including last week's winner in Thailand, Jessica Korda, Thailand's World No 7 Ariya Jutanugarn, and talented young Canadian Brooke Henderson.

Song would have only a one-stroke lead but for Michelle Wie's disappointing three-putt on the 18th. Still, the American has been in good form so far this year, and is positive about her chances this weekend.

Michelle Wie is on top of the leaderboard after day one!

"I just misread them on the last hole, so I feel really good about it. I just had a really tough lie for my second shot there unfortunately, but can't complain with a five-under first round," Wie said.

"Felt like I placed myself in a good position today, so hopefully the next three days, make my birdies. I three-putted twice today, so no more of that."

Elsewhere, defending champion Inbee Park opened with a one-over 73, while Lydia Ko is tied-27th after a 71. World No 1 Shanshan Feng opened with a 70 to lie tied-17th.