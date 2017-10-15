Ko wins LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship

Korea Republic's Jin Young Ko held off World No.2 and countryman Sung Hyun Park to clinch her first LPGA Tour victory by two shots at the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship on Sunday.

Ko started the day with a two-stroke lead but got her final round off to a poor start as she bogeyed two of the first three holes to drop two behind Park before she sank birdies to fire a four-under-par 68 on the Ocean Course at SKY72 Golf & Resort.

The 22-year-old Ko picked up five shots in an eight-hole stretch from the fifth before posting a 19-under total of 269 in near-perfect conditions.

Park had to settle for second place after closing with a 68. After playing flawless golf over the first 13 holes with four birdies, a three-putt bogey at the 14th effectively halted her title bid.

In Gee Chun of Korea Republic finished in third after carding a final round 69.

Defending champion Carlota Ciganda completed an impressive title defence by tying for eighth with a final-round 72.

Leading Scores:

1. Jin Young Ko -19 (68 67 66 68) 269 total

2. Sung Hyun Park -17 (66 69 68 68)

3. In Gee Chun -16 (70 65 68 69)

4. Lizette Salas -14 (67 69 68 70)

5. Marina Alex -13 (67 69 69 70)

6. Charley Hull -12 (71 70 66 69)

6. Minjee Lee -12 (66 71 68 71)

8. So Yeon Ryu -10 (72 68 68 70)

8. Brooke Henderson -10 (71 67 68 72)

8. Carlota Ciganda -10 (72 67 67 72)

8. Angel Yin -10 (68 65 72 73)

12. Cristie Kerr -9 (67 69 70 73)

13. Ji Hyun Kim -8 (71 70 70 69)

14. Suzann Pettersen -7 (70 71 69 71)

14. Nelly Korda -7 (73 67 70 71)

14. Ji-Hyun Kim -7 (68 68 72 73)

14. Hye Jin Choi -7 (71 69 69 72)

14. Min Sun Kim -7 (66 71 70 74)

19. Ayako Uehara -6 (70 72 71 69)

19. Lydia Ko -6 (68 73 69 72)

19. Min-Ji Park -6 (67 72 70 73)

19. Chella Choi -6 (67 70 70 75)