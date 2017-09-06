Long drive golfer breaks club, hits fan

Baseball player turned long drive golfer Wes Patterson showed just what kind of power is involved when competing at a long drive event.

Patterson is part of the field at the ongoing Volvik World Long Drive Finals and snapping a shaft would have been the last thing on his mind. But sure enough, it happened…

How hard is Wes Patterson swinging? He just snapped his driver!!! Volvik #WorldLongDrive pic.twitter.com/LRUnXQEXuI — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 6, 2017

She broken shaft went screaming into the crowd, striking a spectator in the chest. Thankfully, the guy seemed ok, but it could have been much worse. Here is another angle…

How hard is Wes Patterson swinging? He just snapped his driver!!! Volvik #WorldLongDrive Championship, ladies and gentlemen! A post shared by Golf Channel (@golfchannel) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

These long drive golfers don’t mess around, with Josh Cassidy earning the longest drive of the last 16 at the event, crunching a 437 yard bomb. Wowzer.