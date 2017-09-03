Golf

Lewis leads by three in Portland

Stacy Lewis shot a superb third round 65 on Saturday to hold a three-shot lead at the Cambia Portland Classic.

Lewis, from Houston, has pledged to give all her earnings this week toward the Hurricane Harvey relief effort back home.

Should the 11-time LPGA Tour champion win for the first time since June 2014, she will be handing over $195,000.

Tied for the lead overnight alongside two-time defending champion Brooke Henderson and In-Gee Chun, Lewis fired eight birdies as she shot a seven under round to finish on 17-under par.

She made one bogey all day, at the 16th to go with eight birdies.

A good round on Sunday and she could beat the tournament record low score of 21-under par, set by Henderson in 2015.

Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn, younger sister of former world number one Ariya, was three shots behind Lewis after shooting a 66. Chun (69) was one shot further back.

Jutanugarn made six birdies on her first 10 holes as she searches for her first LPGA Tour title.

Henderson enjoyed a disappointing afternoon, shooting a two-over 74 to drop back into a tie for 13th at eight under par.

Lewis has two previous runners up finishes in Portland including last year when she ended up four shots behind Henderson.

Comments


Back to top