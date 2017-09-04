Garcia putts with long iron, driver after temper tantrum

Like his compatriot Jon Rahm, Masters champion Sergio Garcia has a reputation for having a bit of a temper.

That rage was on display Sunday at the Dell Technologies when Garcia missed an eagle putt at the fourth hole at TPC Boston.

After an admittedly horrible putt from the fringe that left him around 12 feet from the hole, Garcia slammed his putter down on a sprinkler head, damaging it in the process.

The rules state that any club that has its loft or lie altered cannot be used again, so the temperamental Spaniard was forced to get creative.

A PGA Tour official just told me Sergio Garcia banged his putter on a sprinkler head and altered the loft and lie. Now he can’t use it. — David Dusek (@Golfweek_Dusek) September 3, 2017

It started off well, as he holed the resulting putt with his three wood for birdie.

But it went downhill after he switched to putting with his driver and he bogeyed four of the next five holes.

When Sergio Garcia is forced to use driver on the green after breaking his putter… it's not going well. #PGATour #TPCBoston #FedExCup pic.twitter.com/QscDmkb3Cm — Tom Farmery (@tom_farmery) September 3, 2017

He did manage a couple of birdies on the back nine putting with his three iron, but finished with a double bogey on the final hole for a 75 to leave him two over par and 14 shots off the lead.