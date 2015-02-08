Lahiri snatches Malaysian win

The Indian, beginning the day five strokes adrift after a superb ten-under third round 62, fired a four-under final round 68 to finish one stroke clear of the overnight leader.

Lahiri carded four birdies from the first five holes to move level with Wiesberger. who had to settle with a double-bogey on the fifth after slicing his third shot into the water.

Bogey???s on the ninth and 13th saw Lahiri lose ground at the top of the leaderboard, before a 40-foot birdie putt from off the green on the 17th moved him into the lead for the first time.??

A par on the last from Lahiri left Wiesberger needing to birdie to take the tournament into a play-off, but the Austrian saw his 20-foot putt fall just short.??

Wiesberger had extended his two-shot overnight lead by opening with back-to-back birdies, although a double-bogey on the fifth and three further bogeys on the back nine meant he had to settle for a fourth top-six finish of the season.

The Austrian ended the day two-over, one clear of Paul Waring and Alejandro Canizares – who both also carded over-par final rounds.??

“It hasn’t quite finished the way I intended to,” Wiesberger admitted. “After the hiccup on five, I didn’t hit it anywhere near as good as the last 15??rounds.

“It’s tough to say, but it is what it is and unfortunately I beat myself??out of it today.”

Any hopes of Lee Westwood retaining his title were ended with a double-bogey on the second, shooting two further bogeys on the back nine in a final round 75 to finish in a group of four players played tied-fifth.

Tommy Fleetwood posted four consecutive bogeys during a season-worst eight-over round of 80, with a triple-bogey on the fourth leaving the 24-year-old tied-last with Europe Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley.??