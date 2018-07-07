Three-way tie at Irish Open

Frenchman Matthieu Pavon, Ryan Fox of New Zealand and South African Erik van Rooyen shared a one-shot lead after the second round of the Irish Open on Friday.

Overnight leader Fox scored a three-under-par 69 for an eight under total, while Pavon carding a second successive 68. South Africa’s Van Rooyen joined the two on top of the leaderboard after a second-round 65, the best of the day.

Low round of the week so far ✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/FwLlrrMkW3 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 6, 2018

“The putter was pretty warm and it kept me in touch with the scorecard and then I started playing well on the back nine,” Pavon told europeantour.com after his round.

“I love the crowd, the atmosphere of those Irish people and Scottish people. Like last year, the guys are so great out there and keep pushing on every hole and I will enjoy that for two more days.”

Danny Willett is two strokes off the pace on six under along with Sam Horsfield and Zander Lombard, all one behind, Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren at seven under, alone in second place.

Leading Irish Open scores after the seond round:

1. Ryan Fox -8 (67 69) 136

Matthieu Pavon (68 68)

Erik Van Rooyen (71 65)

4. Joakim Lagergren -7 (69 68) 137

5 Zander Lombard -6 (70 68) 138

Sam Horsfield (69 69)

Danny Willett (68 70)

8. Lee Westwood -5 (68 71) 139

9. Christiaan Bezuidenhout -4 (72 68) 140

Russell Knox (71 69)

Peter Uihlein (70 70)