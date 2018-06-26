Mixed Masters tournament set to launch in 2019

A new tournament starting in Jordan next year will see male, female and senior players competing together in a new tournament in Jordan next year.

The Jordan Mixed Masters will combine players from the European Challenge Tour, Ladies European Tour and the Staysure Tour in a new strokeplay event from April 4-6, 2019 at the Ayla Golf Club.

The 123-player field will consist of forty players and one leading amateur from each Tour.

Members from the different Tours will tee off from different yardages but compete in the same competition.

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour, said: “The Jordan Mixed Masters, presented by Ayla is a fantastic development for the Staysure Tour, the Challenge Tour and the Ladies European Tour.

“This unique event goes a step further, bringing together the stars of three Tours for a truly innovative tournament. There seems to be an appetite in golf for mixed events right now, and this is another opportunity to deliver another entertaining yet credible format.

“The European Tour is leading the transformation of global golf and I commend Ayla’s vision and their determination to spearhead the concept of hosting the three Tours.”

While Mark Lichtenhein, the chairman of the Ladies European Tour, said: “The popularity of recent collaborative events such as the Oates Vic Open, Lalla Meryem Cup and GolfSixes have demonstrated that there is a huge public appetite to see men and women playing alongside each other in different formats.

“This unique tournament will be the first of its kind, where men and women will compete individually, for the same trophy. The event will give our players a tremendous opportunity to showcase their talents in a level playing field for both genders.”