Day looks to bounce back at Travelers

Jason Day is hoping to put the disappointment of last week’s US Open behind him this week as he prepares to take part in the Travelers Championship.

The Australian has been in good nick so far this year, winning twice already, but was one of the many who suffered at Shinnecock Hills.

Day missed the cut after rounds of 79 and 73 despite some serious preparation.

“You can’t read too much into what happened last week. I prepped as well as I could, I did a lot of hard work,” Day said.

“I got there the Saturday night and played 18 holes Sunday. On Monday I played nine holes, played nine holes at practice Tuesday and Wednesday.

“With that said, I prepped as much as I could. Unfortunately I didn’t execute the actual plan, but to be able to come back and try to win this tournament is the next step. You can’t dwell on what happened last week.”

Awesome day out yesterday at @the_USO Golf Invitational at Fiddler’s Elbow. Amazing to be around so many military champions. Thanks for your service! And thanks to all the sponsors, including @NetJets , for your support! pic.twitter.com/lfAZVqRPQ1 — Jason Day (@JDayGolf) June 19, 2018

Nevertheless, he refused to get too down, and said he would try to avoid the same fate this weekend.

Day missed the cut at TPC River Highlands last year, but added that he hoped to emulate Jordan Spieth, who missed the cut at last year’s US Open only to win the Travelers.

“I’m obviously coming off of a disappointing week last week,” Day said. “But coming back to a golf course I actually enjoy, and the people here are fantastic, and to play this tournament when it’s nice weather and after a U.S. Open week is always nice.”

“Obviously missing a cut definitely is disappointing,” Day said. “But to be able to come back and be able to do what Jordan did last year would be nice.”