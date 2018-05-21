Otaegui wins Belgian Knockout

Adrian Otaegui defeated Benjamin Hebert in match play to win the 2018 Belgian Knockout on Sunday.

The fresh format featured 36 holes of stroke play to cut the field in to 64, followed by six round of nine-hole knockout stoke play.

The duo finished three shots off leader Jorge Campillo ahead of the weeknd, then won five matches to reach the final.

Hebert drew first blood in the final, but it would be the Spaniard who bounced back with a trio of birdies that were kicked off by draining a 30 footer on the sixth.

Otaegui would move into a two shot lead and claim his second European Tour title.

Champion 🏆@adrianotaegui wins the Belgian Knockout, his second European Tour title.#BKO18 pic.twitter.com/WxVXVxHyr5 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) 20 May 2018

“I’m very happy, very relaxed now after the last nine holes against Ben that were very tight,” said Otaegui afterwards.

“I think we both played very good golf and I’m just very proud about my week. I just tried to play against myself. Obviously your opponent is just next to you but I just tried to focus on my game, stroke play, and so that’s what I tried to do.

“I’ve started pretty well for the moment. I’m just looking forward to focus on the Rolex Series next, some big events coming up and I just want to focus on that and there’s still a lot of season ahead. The season is still very long but I’m looking for Ryder Cup.”

David Drysdale of Scotland would secure third spot after beating James Heath by one stroke.