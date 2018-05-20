Rookie Wise in the hunt for first PGA title

Rookie Aaron Wise and Aussie Marc Leishman will enjoy a four-shot advantage going into the final round at the Byron Nelson tournament after the duo pulled away from the chasing pack on Saturday.

Twenty-one year old Wise started day three Dallas a shot behind Leishman, but had pulled level at 17 under by the end of the day thanks to a three-under-par 68.

Wise, whose previous best tour finish was as runner-up at Wells Fargo two weeks ago, is looking for his first PGA Tour title.

He enjoyed an up-and-down front nine that included four birdies and two bogeys before consecutive gains at the 17th and 18th holes put him briefly in the lead before a finishing bogey saw him drop back into a tie.

Leishman, 34, is looking for his fourth PGA win.

He enjoyed a slightly less eventful round, his sole bogey of the day coming on the second hole, while he picked up strokes on the fourth, 14th and 15th holes.

Drawing the ball out of a fairway bunker … Take notes.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/YeONMmYDdu — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 19, 2018

Leishman’s compatriot Matt Jones (68) and America’s Kevin Na (69) lie four shots back on 13 under while Jimmy Walker (70) and Brian Gay (72) were tied for fifth on 12 under.

Local favourite Jordan Spieth enjoyed a frustrating day, shooting an even-par 71 that left him well off the pace on seven under.