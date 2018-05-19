Colsaerts into last 16 in Belgium

Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts birdied two of his last three holes to beat Lorenzo Gagli by one shot to reach the last 16 of the European Tour’s Belgian Knockout on Saturday.

The home favourite did not disappoint local fans at the nine-hole knockout stroke play in Antwerp.

Italy’s Gagli had birdied the opening tenth and after both men made gains on the 16th, Colsaerts then tied things up on the 17th.

The Italian then missed the green with his second on the last and a bogey meant Colsaerts advanced to a clash against Dane Joachim B Hansen

Hanson won an all-Danish clash against Jeff Winther, birdieing the 12th and 17th as Winther dropped a shot on the 13th.

Top seed Jorge Campillo nailed birdies on the third and eighth giving him a two-shot win over South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout and will next be up against England’s Richard McEvoy who overcome Justin Walters of South Africa by three shots.

The Scottish duo of Stephen Gallacher and David Drysdale may have finished six and seven shots off the lead respectively after two days but they were flying on Saturday.

Stephen Gallacher made birdies on the 14th, 16th and last to finish three under and beat Laurie Canter by five shots and fellow Scot, David Drysdale, birdied the first, second, fifth and ninth to defeat Australian Dimitrios Papdatos by seven.

Drysdale faces Josh Geary of New Zealand after he beat Australian Adam Bland by a shot. Gallacher will play Frenchman Benjamin Hebert who beat countryman Thomas Linard by one shot.

Mike Lorenzo-Vera beat Dane Søren Kjeldsen with birdies on the tenth, 11th and 14th, 17th for five under to beat Kjeldsen by three.

Lorenzo-Vera now faces England’s Matthew Baldwin, who beat American David Lipsky by three shots.

Oliver Fisher defeated Austrian Matthias Schwab when he made a mess of the second playoff hole and next plays against Frenchman Victor Perez, who beat Oliver Farr by one shot.

Spain’s Adrian Otaegui nailed three birdies to see off German Maximilian Kieffer by one shot to set up a clash with England’s Matthew Southgate, who beat Jinho Choi of South Korea.

Second seed James Heath who trailed by two shots at one stage, he made it four birdies in five holes to get the better of Spaniard Scott Fernandez.

The Englishman will next face Swede Robert Karlsson, who beat Chilean Nico Geyger.