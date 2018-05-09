Woods excited for Mickelson challenge

Tiger Woods has been paired up with old rival Phil Mickelson for the opening rounds of the Players Championship this week…and he can’t wait.

The duo have been slugging it out together on the PGA Tour since 1996 and featured in a number of Ryder Cup’s together on Team USA. They enjoy a friendly rivalry, one that Woods compared to American superstars of old, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

Tiger – Phil – Rickie

JT – Jordan – Rory Set the reminder now for @PGATOURLIVE's Featured Groups at @THEPLAYERSChamp. 🍿https://t.co/WqexnKNlX4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 9, 2018

“It’s gonna be fun playing with him again,” Woods told his press conference at TPC Sawgrass.

“We have both have done this throughout our careers. We’ve always looked at each other and said Where is he on the board? That’s what Arnold ( and Jack used to do all the time. They’d always try to find, ‘What’s Jack at? What’s Jack at?’ And the same thing with Jack, ‘Where’s Arnie at?’ It’s been like that for our entire careers. Now that we have the opportunity to play against each other again on the first day when the gun blows, it’s gonna be fun.

“I enjoy either competing with him, usually, on the first or second day, or whether it’s the last day. It’s always been a blast, and he’s one hell of a competitor, so it’s gonna be a challenge to try and beat him.”

Woods has two titles at the Players to his name – the last coming in 2013 – while Mickelson’s sole win came in 2007. The event tees off at the prestigious TPC Sawgrass in Florida on Thursday.