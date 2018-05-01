The best walk-up music moments at the Zurich Classic

Teams making it through to the weekend at the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic were rewarded with their own walk-on music at the first tee.

The players got into the spirit of things by selecting some great songs to accompany them as they walked out to start their rounds.

Justin Rose, for example, couldn’t resist a dig at his teammate Henrik Stenson, whom he defeated at the Olympics two years ago to claim the gold medal. His song choice? Spandau Ballet’s Gold.

Other selections included Metallica’s Enter Sandman (Chris Stroud and Brian Stuard), Psy’s Gangnam Style (K.J. Choi and Charlie Wi) and Toto’s Africa (Tyrone van Aswegen and Retief Goosen).

Watch this highlight package of all the musical fun at the first tee last weekend: