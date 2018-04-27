Wallace leads in China

Englishman Matt Wallace holds a one-shot lead after the second round of the Volvo China Open sitting at nine-under-par after firing a two under 70 on Friday at the European Tour event.

A shot back at eight under was Australian Jason Scrivener, Spain's Nacho Elvira and American Sihwan Kim.

Next sitting at seven under was, Spain's Jorge Campillo and Adrian Otaegui, Julien Guerrier of France and South Korean Soomin Lee.

Wallace' round consisted of birdies on the second and 18th holes plus an eagle on the par-five eighth but bogeyed the fourth and 17th in his two under round.

A closing birdie on 18. With that @mattsjwallace will take the overnight lead in China. pic.twitter.com/5A05IEl54u — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) April 27, 2018

"It was tough all day, the wind picked up in the afternoon," Wallace said afterwards. "I was two under after eight holes and was just thinking we can get a couple more birdies on the back nine. But the wind just picked up and I could not get it close enough.

"There were a lot of guys on eight under par this morning and I tried to push on and widen the gap but the weather didn’t really allow me to score. Hopefully, the weather will be kind.

"I am playing nice golf so to be ahead with the tough conditions today is a nice feeling and I am going to bring that over to the weekend."

Leading second round scores:

1 ENG Matt Wallace -9 65 70 – 135

T2 ESP Nacho Elvira -8 69 67 – 136

T2 AUS Jason Scrivener -8 67 69

T2 KOR Sihwan Kim -8 70 66

T5 ESP Adrian Otaegui -7 68 69 – 137

T5 ESP Jorge Campillo -7 69 68

T5 FRA Julien Guerrier -7 68 69

T5 KOR Soo-Min Lee -7 68 69

T9 SWE Alexander Bjoerk -6 66 72 – 138

T9 AUS Jason Norris -6 74 64

T9 KOR Jeung-Hun Wang -6 72 66

T9 ENG Jordan Smith -6 69 69

T9 ITA Nino Bertasio -6 65 73

T9 SCO Scott Jamieson -6 67 71