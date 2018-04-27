Woods confirms entry in double-header

Tiger Woods will feature at both the Wells Fargo Championship and the Players Championship, in the build-up to June’s US Open.

Woods has been resting since a 32nd place finish at the Masters earlier this month after successive top five spots in his previous two competitive starts.

The 42-year-old has already filed his entry to make his first US Open appearance since 2015.

It’s official! 2x Champ @TigerWoods has committed to #THEPLAYERS Help us welcome him back by sharing your #BetterThanMost moment 💪 pic.twitter.com/YTjfnI3v1U — #THEPLAYERS (@THEPLAYERSChamp) April 26, 2018

And Woods will stay sharp for the event by playing at the Wells Fargo, at Quail Holloway, from May 3, before competing at the Players, at TPC Sawgrass, the following week.

“Break over. Time to get back to work at @WellsFargoGolf and @THEPLAYERSChamp. See you out there,” Woods said on Twitter.

Woods won the Wells Fargo in 2007, but hasn’t featured there since 2007. The 14-time major winner lifted his second Players title in 2013.