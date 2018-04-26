Home favourite Jin leads at Volvo China Open

Local lad Jin Daxing thrilled the crowds as he grabbed the first-round lead on day one of the Volvo China Open.

To say that Jin is a surprise first-round leader is a bit of an understatement, considering that the 25-year-old is ranked only 1,426th in the world.

Playing in just his eighth European Tour event, Jin picked up six birdies and chipped in for an impressive eagle at the par-3 eighth to sign for an eight-under-par 64.

That left him one stroke clear of Englishman Matt Wallace and Italy’s Nino Bertasio at Topwin Golf & Country Club in Beijing.

China's Jin leads after Day One. 🇨🇳 -8 Jin

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 -7 Wallace

🇮🇹 -7 Bertasio

🇸🇪 -6 Björk

🇿🇼 -6 Vincent Round 1 Scores: https://t.co/LhoEYwxhT3 pic.twitter.com/2pHh2nhM45 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) April 26, 2018

“I played really well today,” he said. “I’m really happy with my form and I have to say I would give myself 100 marks for today’s round.

“I’ve been relaxed coming into this week because I don’t have too much expectation but I’ll just keep playing one stroke at a time, one day at a time and see how it goes for me.”

Wallace had an eagle-birdie finish on the way to his bogey-free 65. The Englishman has missed two cuts since winning the Indian Open, but bounced back nicely in Beijing.

“This is my first full year on Tour, I really like the country and I love the golf course and the weather was perfect today,” he said. “I drove it well today which was key, setting it up nicely on the fairway so I can get it close on the green.

“I am swinging it great overall. I have been trying to shorten my swing for a while and that’s been my main swing thought coming into this week which helped massively.”

Bertasio also enjoyed a bogey-free 65 to sit a shot ahead of Swede Alexander Björk and Zimbabwean Scott Vincent, and two clear of Scotland’s Scott Jamieson and Aussie Jason Scrivener.

“It was quite easy to be honest,” said Bertasio. “I just hit them close all day. I had like four tap-ins for birdie and chances all day and I made a couple and here I am. It was stress-free golf.

“I hope I can keep my irons as sharp as I did today which makes it quite easy because the greens are quite slopey so if you’re far away from the pins it’s quite easy to two-putt. I just need to keep doing what I’m doing.”