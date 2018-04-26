The 10 best walk-up songs chosen by teams for the Zurich Classic

This week’s Zurich Classic is testing out an innovation that sees players walking up to the tee to the sound of the song of their choice.

Not only has the PGA Tour event switched to a new two-man team format, but teams that survive the cut and make it through to the weekend will be able to choose their own tune to accompany them on the first tee.

Whether the move will catch on like it has in boxing remains to be seen, but here are some of the pros’ most interesting song selections.

K.J. Choi/Charlie Wi – Gangnam Style, by Psy

The South Korean duo have gone with the most successful pop song ever to come out of Korea. Three billion views on Youtube and counting.

Tyrone van Aswegen/Retief Goosen – Africa, by Toto

South Africans Tyrone van Aswegen and Retief Goosen also chose a song that reminds them of home.

Russell Knox and Martin Laird – Flower of Scotland

Ever the patriots, Russell Knox and Martin Laird have selected their country’s national anthem. Even better, it’s the bagpipes version.

Tony Finau and Daniel Summerhays – Doo Wa Ditty (Blow That Thing), by Zapp & Roger

This should get everyone on the first tee moving their feet.

Chris Stroud and Brian Stuard – Enter Sandman, by Metallica

If this familiar head-banger doesn’t get you pumped for the round ahead, nothing will.

Justin Thomas and Bud Cauley – Circle of Life, from The Lion King

An emotional tear-jerker like this one might not seem like the obvious choice, but it should get the blood flowing.

Zach Johnson and Jonathan Byrd – Thunderstruck, by AC/DC

We don’t think the galleries are ready for this one.

Sergio Garcia and Rafa Cabrera Bello – Simply The Best, by Tina Turner

Will this song title turn out to be a prophetic one for the Spanish duo?

Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson – Gold, by Spandau Ballet

Another 80s classic makes it onto the list, and why not.

Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington – Beautiful Day, by U2

Who wouldn’t be ready for anything the golf course throws at them after walking out to this one?