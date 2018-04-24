Aphibarnrat ready to go in China

Thai star Kiradech Aphibarnrat is itching to get back into action at the prestigious Volvo China Open which gets underway at the Beijing Topwin Golf and Country Club on Thursday.

After enjoying a two-week break at home following his second Masters appearance earlier this month, Kiradech is recharged and ready to contend at the US$3 million event.

The 28-year-old Thai enters the week as the highest-ranked player in 32nd place on the Official World Golf Ranking. He will spearhead the Asian Tour challenge alongside 40 other winners, which includes young Indian talent Shubhankar Sharma, who leads the current Habitat for Humanity Standings.

Top ball striking from @kiradech on the 5th. He leads by two 💯 #TAOpen2017 pic.twitter.com/swxKWbVvoY — Turkish Airlines Golf (@T_A_Golf) November 5, 2017

“The game’s feeling fantastic…everyone will know after this week,” quipped Aphibarnrat.

“It’s always nice to be back in China. I have won here before and my great-grandfather is from China. It will mean a lot to my dad if I can win again in China. The golf courses here are always in fantastic shape. You got to putt well for sure. Topwin Golf and Country Club is a tough course but it’s in a fantastic shape.

“I have worked really hard for the last eight months so I took a two-week break after The Masters tournament. I didn’t practice at all and was just resting at home, trying to regroup myself and think about my next goal.My goal at the start of the year was to break into top 30 on the Official World Golf Ranking and then reward myself with a new car and watch.”

China’s number one Haotong Li, winner of the Volvo China Open in 2016, will also take aim at recapturing the trophy on home soil and become only the second player, following Alexander Levy in 2017, to win the tournament twice.

With thanks to the Asian Tour.