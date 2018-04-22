Quiros on top in Dar Es Salaam

Spain’s Alvaro Quiros nailed a closing birdie to lead by one-shot at a seven-under-par total heading into the final round of the Trophée Hassan II at Royal Golf Dar Es Salaam on Saturday.

The Spaniard, who led the third round by one-shot, shot a par 72 and is a shot clear of South Africans Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Erik van Rooyen, Finn Mikko Ilonen and Frenchman Alexander Levy and in pole position to claim European Tour victory number eight.

The man to catch. Quiros leads by one at the #TropheeHassanII after a 72 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/WQKdbVc6ij — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) April 21, 2018

The lowest round of the week was carded by Ilonen with a 66 while Bezuidenhout scored a 68, Levy a 69 and Van Rooyen a 71.

The 2016 champion Jeunghun Wang of South Korea was next at five under alongside Canada’s Austin Connelly, with 21 players within five shots of the lead.

Quiros round consisted of four bogeys (first, seventh, 13th and 16th holes)and four birdies on the third, sixth, 15th and 18th holes for his even-par 72 and a one-shot lead.

Swedes Alexander Björk and Joakim Lagergen, Australian Andrew Dodt and Dutchman Joost Luiten were next at four under.

Leaderboard after three rounds:

1 A. Quirós -7 (67, 70, 72) 209 Total

T2 A. Levy -6 (72, 69, 69)

E. van Rooyen (, 68, 71, 71)

C. Bezuidenhout (73, 69, 68)

M. Ilonen (72, 72, 66)

T6 J. Wang -5 (73, 71, 67)

A. Connelly (69, 71, 71, )

T8 A. Björk -4 (74, 69, 69)

J. Luiten (72, 70, 70)

J. Lagergren (68, 73, 71)

A. Dodt (70, 68, 74)

T12 Y. Miyazato -3 (73, 70, 70)

A. Sullivan (72, 72, 69)

B. Stone (74, 70, 69)

B. Dredge (67, 73, 73)

B. Hebert (71, 70, 72)