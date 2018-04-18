Philosophical Garcia comfortable in windy Texas

Sergio Garcia fancies his chances at this week’s Valero Texas Open as he believes the tricky conditions the players will face suit his game.

The PGA Tour moves to the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course this week for the Valero Texas Open.

Among the more recent past winners at this event are the likes of Kevin Chappel, Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Adam Scott and Zac Johnson.

While Garcia is not yet one of them, he is hopeful he can get his name on the trophy this year.

The source of that confidence comes from the fact that he helped Greg Norman design the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course, he now lives in Texas, and he has also recorded three wins on the PGA Tour in the state. It also comes from his ability to play in the wind.

“I think I’ve always enjoyed playing in the wind,” Garcia said in the build-up to the tournament.

“It’s usually windy here in Texas, so I’ve always felt quite comfortable in this state. I’ve been fortunate to do fairly well throughout my career in Texas.

“I guess now I feel like even more of a Texan than I felt even before. It’s a good state.”

As for any mental scars from his disastrous Masters defence where he carded a 13 on the 15th hole after dumping five consecutive balls in the water, the Spaniard added that he was in a good space mentally.

“It’s one of those things that happens, and it’s happened to me before and it probably will happen again in the future,” Garcia said of the incident.

“That’s the nature of golf. There at Augusta it can happen. So it is what it is.

“As soon as we finished Friday afternoon, you know, it was pretty much forgotten and the week was over.”