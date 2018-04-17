Golf

PGA Tour pros party hard at Smylie Kaufman’s wedding

Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas all attended fellow PGA Tour pro Smylie Kaufman’s wedding, and it looks like they had a grand old time.

The foursome usually go on vacation together around this time of year, but this time they had to stay in the United States.

The reason? Kaufman was getting married!

As you can tell from the pictures they shared, the illustrious trio clearly had a great time.

It’s the final countdown🤵👰 #SB2kKaufman

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

Getting the guy @smyliekaufman10 to the finish line.. congrats brother

A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on

Things were really getting festive by the time Justin Thomas shared an Instagram post that was quickly deleted.

The internet never forgets, however, so here’s Jordan Spieth (third from the left) as you’ve probably never seen him.

Jordan, is that you?

