PGA Tour pros party hard at Smylie Kaufman’s wedding

Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas all attended fellow PGA Tour pro Smylie Kaufman’s wedding, and it looks like they had a grand old time.

The foursome usually go on vacation together around this time of year, but this time they had to stay in the United States.

The reason? Kaufman was getting married!

A post shared by Heather Durham Photography (@heatherdurhamphotography) on Apr 14, 2018 at 7:08pm PDT

As you can tell from the pictures they shared, the illustrious trio clearly had a great time.

Things were really getting festive by the time Justin Thomas shared an Instagram post that was quickly deleted.

The internet never forgets, however, so here’s Jordan Spieth (third from the left) as you’ve probably never seen him.

Jordan Spieth unbuttoning his shirt at Smylies wedding is unbelievable 😂 pic.twitter.com/tC6VJE5Un3 — mare beyoncé (@ScarletMcKfever) April 15, 2018

Jordan, is that you?