Warren, Dunne lead in Spain

Scotland's Marc Warren and Paul Dunne from Ireland share the first round lead of the Open de España after firing a six-under-par 66 at the European Tour event taking place at Centro Nacional de Golf course on Thursday.

Warren birdied five of his last seven holes to sign for his 66 while Dunne had five birdies an eagle on the 18th and a bogey on the par-five second for his six under round.

Job well Dunne.@dunners11 eagles the 18th to card an opening round 66. pic.twitter.com/6wnPnYjWFG — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) April 12, 2018

One shot back is World No.4 Jon Rahm of Spain and 10 other players – Victor Pastor (Spain), Frenchman Julien Guerrier, Australian Jason Norris, Austrian Matthias Schwab, England's Jonathan Thomson, South African Erik van Rooyen, Swedes Alexander Bjoerk, Henric Sturehed and England's Callum Shinkwin all sitting at five under.

A shot back at four under is, defending champion Andrew Johnston of England, Dane Thorbjørn Olesen, local favourite Pedro Oriol, South African's Richard Sterne and Trevor Fisher Jnr, Sebastian Heisele of Germany, England's Paul Waring, Spaniard Nacho Elvira and Brett Rumford of Australia.

Leading first round scores:

T1 SCO Marc Warren -6 (66)

T1 IRL Paul Dunne -6

T3 ENG Aaron Rai -5 (67)

T3 SWE Alexander Bjoerk

T3 ENG Callum Shinkwin

T3 RSA Erik Van Rooyen

T3 SWE Henric Sturehed

T3 AUS Jason Norris

T3 ESP Jon Rahm

T3 ENG Jonathan Thomson

T3 FRA Julien Guerrier

T3 AUT Matthias Schwab

T3 ESP Victor Pasto

T14 ENG Andrew Johnston -4 (68)

T14 AUS Brett Rumford

T14 ESP Nacho Elvira

T14 ENG Paul Waring

T14 ESP Pedro Oriol

T14 RSA Richard Sterne

T14 GER Sebastian Heisele

T14 DEN Thorbjorn Olesen

T14 RSA Trevor Fisher JnrT23