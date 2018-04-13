Warren, Dunne lead in Spain

Scotland's Marc Warren and Paul Dunne from Ireland share the first round lead of the Open de España after firing a six-under-par 66 at the European Tour event taking place at Centro Nacional de Golf course on Thursday.
Warren birdied five of his last seven holes to sign for his 66 while Dunne had five birdies an eagle on the 18th and a bogey on the par-five second for his six under round.
Job well Dunne.@dunners11 eagles the 18th to card an opening round 66. pic.twitter.com/6wnPnYjWFG
— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) April 12, 2018
One shot back is World No.4 Jon Rahm of Spain and 10 other players – Victor Pastor (Spain), Frenchman Julien Guerrier, Australian Jason Norris, Austrian Matthias Schwab, England's Jonathan Thomson, South African Erik van Rooyen, Swedes Alexander Bjoerk, Henric Sturehed and England's Callum Shinkwin all sitting at five under.
A shot back at four under is, defending champion Andrew Johnston of England, Dane Thorbjørn Olesen, local favourite Pedro Oriol, South African's Richard Sterne and Trevor Fisher Jnr, Sebastian Heisele of Germany, England's Paul Waring, Spaniard Nacho Elvira and Brett Rumford of Australia.
Leading first round scores:
T1 SCO Marc Warren -6 (66)
T1 IRL Paul Dunne -6
T3 ENG Aaron Rai -5 (67)
T3 SWE Alexander Bjoerk
T3 ENG Callum Shinkwin
T3 RSA Erik Van Rooyen
T3 SWE Henric Sturehed
T3 AUS Jason Norris
T3 ESP Jon Rahm
T3 ENG Jonathan Thomson
T3 FRA Julien Guerrier
T3 AUT Matthias Schwab
T3 ESP Victor Pasto
T14 ENG Andrew Johnston -4 (68)
T14 AUS Brett Rumford
T14 ESP Nacho Elvira
T14 ENG Paul Waring
T14 ESP Pedro Oriol
T14 RSA Richard Sterne
T14 GER Sebastian Heisele
T14 DEN Thorbjorn Olesen
T14 RSA Trevor Fisher JnrT23