Rahm looks to impress at home this week

Jon Rahm is eager to lift the silverware come Sunday as he prepares for the Open de Espana on home soil this week.

The Spanish star is coming off his best result at a major at Augusta last week, where consistent golf saw him finish four shots behind winner Patrick Reed for a solo fourth finish.

Now, the European Tour stops off at Centro Nacional de Golf in Madrid and Rahm is aiming to claim his first title as a professional on Spanish soil.

"The pride and joy I would get to be able to win something at such a special place like this with the eyes of the Spanish Golf Federation, in Spain with the eyes of my fans here would be amazing, hopefully with a lot of family members coming out,” the world number four told europeantour.com.

"I think out of the four wins I've had, my dad has been to two of them and my mum actually hasn’t been to any of them. So, if I was able to win one of them in front of them as a pro it would be something amazing."

Rahm revealed his rather ridiculous age group success in Spain, which he hopes to cap off with a win on the grandest stage.

"I am blessed to be able to say I am Spanish Golf Federation National Champion for the ages of under 16, 18, 21, and all ages," he continued.

"I think it’s four or five different categories that I am champion of and some of them a couple of times. I took a lot of pride in winning those championships and it's not easy.

"To be able to link my pro and amateur career by getting this final stamp would be amazing. There is no better place than somewhere like this because I spent two years of my life practising on this range and golf course, so hopefully I can get it done this week.”

The 23-year-old has spent just two years on Tour and notched up four professional wins and 15 other top tens, rocketing up the world rankings. Joining him in Spain this week is 2016 champion Andrew Johnston and the talented Rafa Cabrera Bello.