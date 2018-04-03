Lindberg win one for the record books

Pernilla Lindberg’s win at the eighth extra hole of the ANA Inspiration on Monday was amazing for many different reasons.

The 31-year old Swede held her nerve against one of the best ever players in the women’s game in South Korea’s Inbee Park to claim victory on the 10th hole at Mission Hills in California when she slammed a birdie putt home from fully 30 feet.

Worth another look! @pernillagolf drains this birdie putt to win @ANAinspiration. There's nothing left but that famous splash – coming up @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/Itie6AZvHM — LPGA (@LPGA) April 2, 2018

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of the stats behind Lindberg’s success.

The win was even more remarkable as it was Lindberg’s first win in her 250th tournament start since she turned pro in 2009.

Lindberg is just the fifth player in the tournament’s history to make the ANA Inspiration her first LPGA Tour victory. Helen Alfredsson (1993), Nanci Bowen (1995), Morgan Pressel (2007) and Stacy Lewis (2011) were the others.

She is just the fourth player to take the title with a wire-to-wire victory after rounds of 65, 67, 70, 71. The others were Pat Bradley (1986), Betsy King (1987) and Pat Hurst (1998).

It was the first time in the tournament’s 47-year history that players had returned on Monday to decide a winner.

She is the third Swede to win the ANA Inspiration after Alfredsson and Annika Sorenstam.

The win earns her the $420,000 winners cheque, two points towards the LPGA Hall of Fame and from 62nd up to fourth on the Race to the CME Globe award.

For Lindberg, it truly is the stuff of dreams.