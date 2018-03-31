Woods: I’m a walking miracle

Tiger Woods has described himself as a “walking miracle” ahead of his participation in next week’s Masters.

The 14 time major champion will compete in the Masters for the first time since 2015 after spinal surgery 12 months ago finally appears to have cured his long-standing injury problems.

It was Woods’ fourth back operation in the space of three years, but he has reaped the rewards, with the 42-year-old’s form on the PGA Tour in recent weeks making him one of the favourites for Augusta.

201 weeks have passed since Tiger Woods last held the number 1 ranking. During that time 5 different people have been ranked number 1. Tiger held the ranking for 683 total weeks including a span of 281 consecutive weeks. Let that sink in for a minute… #goat — Anthony Goins ⛳️ (@Anthony_Goins03) March 25, 2018

“I’m starting to put the pieces together,” said Woods.

“I got a second chance on life. I am a walking miracle. I’m just there to win.

“I’ve been better with each week I’ve competed. A little more crisp.

“I’m just really looking forward to playing at the Masters. It’s the best run tournament in the world. The golf course, the patrons, the entire atmosphere. It’s a golfer’s heaven.”