Blaauw sets Tshwane target

The South African equalled the course record with his round, firing nine birdies and no bogeys to overcome the deficit of five shots off the lead that he started the day with. He is now in contention for his first European Tour title.

At 13-under-par he had a shot advantage over George Coetzee, Adrian Otaegui and Craig Lee who were all part of a six-way tie for the lead overnight.

But Coetzee and Lee started slowly on Sunday ??? they scored five straight pars before making birdies at three of the next four holes. Coetzee???s birdie on the tenth levelled him on 13 under with Blaauw.

Otaegui registered a bogey on the first but rebounded with four birdies on the next five holes. South African pair Ockie Strydom and Erik van Rooyen were three shots off the lead on 10 under.