Thomas: I overreacted in having heckler tossed

Justin Thomas has apologised for having a spectator ejected during the final round of the Honda Classic.

Thomas won the tournament in a playoff over Luke List on Sunday but reacted angrily after a spectator heckled his tee shot on the 16th.

After the spectator yelled ‘Get in the bunker!’, Thomas called for him to be ejected.

A fan yelled “Get in the bunker!” after Justin Thomas’s shot so Thomas quickly had him kicked out and told him to “Enjoy your day buddy” 👀 pic.twitter.com/0NxACneAzT — High & Outside Sports (@HighandOutside_) February 26, 2018

“Who said that? Who yelled for that ball to get in the bunker? Was that you? Enjoy your day, buddy, you’re gone,” Thomas said.

On Monday, the American took to Twitter, posing a lengthy statement apologising to anyone who was offended and admitting he overreacted.

Getting a lot of comments on the fan incident yesterday.. sorry to any and all offended by it. There was more said as we walked to the tee wishing bad things on the course for myself or Luke. Then the get in the bunker comment over and over again I felt… — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 26, 2018

…it was very understandable to have him escorted out. I never want to lose fans, or have people root against me. I just didn’t see a place for that particular person to be yelling at us things that weren’t necessary over and over again. I over reacted… — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 26, 2018

..and should not have had him kicked out. I feel bad for it, but was more doing so because again I felt the stuff he was saying was completely unnecessary. I love all my fans and to hear that I’ve lost quite a few bc of that, isn’t fun. So I’m sorry to all! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 26, 2018

…the fans are who support us all on TOUR and we are extremely lucky to have them each and every week. Thanks to all who came out and supported at @TheHondaClassic and continue to every week we play. We (I) love you guys — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 26, 2018

“Getting a lot of comments on the fan incident yesterday… sorry to any and all offended by it. There was more said as we walked to the tee wishing bad things on the course for myself or Luke. Then the get in the bunker comment over and over again I felt,” Thomas wrote.

“I overreacted and should not have had him kicked out. I feel bad for it but was more doing so because, again, because I felt the stuff he was saying was completely unnecessary.”

Thomas was also critical of the Genesis Open crowds the week before his Honda Classic win.

“I wish people didn’t think it was so amusing to yell and all that stuff while we’re trying to hit shots and play. I guess they think it’s funny,” he said at the time.