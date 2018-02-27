Golf

Thomas: I overreacted in having heckler tossed

Justin Thomas has apologised for having a spectator ejected during the final round of the Honda Classic.

Thomas won the tournament in a playoff over Luke List on Sunday but reacted angrily after a spectator heckled his tee shot on the 16th.

After the spectator yelled ‘Get in the bunker!’, Thomas called for him to be ejected.

“Who said that? Who yelled for that ball to get in the bunker? Was that you? Enjoy your day, buddy, you’re gone,” Thomas said.

On Monday, the American took to Twitter, posing a lengthy statement apologising to anyone who was offended and admitting he overreacted.

“Getting a lot of comments on the fan incident yesterday… sorry to any and all offended by it. There was more said as we walked to the tee wishing bad things on the course for myself or Luke. Then the get in the bunker comment over and over again I felt,” Thomas wrote.

“I overreacted and should not have had him kicked out. I feel bad for it but was more doing so because, again, because I felt the stuff he was saying was completely unnecessary.”

Thomas was also critical of the Genesis Open crowds the week before his Honda Classic win.

“I wish people didn’t think it was so amusing to yell and all that stuff while we’re trying to hit shots and play. I guess they think it’s funny,” he said at the time.

