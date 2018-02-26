When Tiger hit a goose

Tiger Woods had a pretty decent week at the Honda Classic, and is looking in good shape for the Masters, but he probably won’t have any geese rooting for him at Augusta.

During Sunday’s final round at PGA National, Woods teed off on the eighth hole with a 3-wood and almost knocked over a goose out for a stroll on the fairway.

Perhaps the goose is used to this kind of thing, having decided to make a golf course one of his stomping grounds, but the unflappable fowl seemed totally unfazed.

The little deviation Woods’ ball took after making contact with the bird turned out to be a good omen too, as he ended up making a birdie of his own.