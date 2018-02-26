Tiger is back… by Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods finally seems to be on track to returning to his best and the biggest tell-tale sign that he is close to winning an 80th title on the PGA Tour was revealed by Justin Thomas this weekend.

At the Honda Classic, Tiger started the final round seven shots back and despite saying he felt he was in contention, few were sure that he actually believed he was capable of winning the tournament.

In the end, Thomas emerged victorious after he made two birdies over his final six holes, including one on the 18th, to force a playoff with Luke List. He then went on to claim the title with another birdie on the first hole of sudden death.

Speaking after his triumph, Thomas explained why he knows Woods is back.

“Every other time that I’ve had a chance to win, I get a text from Tiger giving me a little advice or wishing me luck,” said Thomas who has used Woods as a mentor for an extended period of time now.

“I got crickets on Saturday night. I knew he had one thing in mind.”

Woods believing that he can come from six shots back and win is a step in the right direction on a mental level.

“I thought if I could post six-under, anything could happen,” Woods said afterwards.

However, his actual game showed enormous improvements too.

He hit 67 per cent of the greens at PGA National and more than half the fairways (33 of 56).

He led the field in proximity to the hole (29 feet, 3 inches) and driving distance on all tee shots (278.5 yards).

He was third in driving distance on the two measured holes (319.1 yards).

“I thought I played well this week, I really did,” Woods said.

“I had control of it. I didn’t play the last few holes well a couple days but I’m pleased with the progress I made and I gave myself a chance at it.”