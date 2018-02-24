Fisher, Pepperell lead Qatar Masters

English duo Oliver Fisher and Eddie Pepperell share the lead by two shots, at 16-under-par, after Saturday's third round of the European Tour event, the Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club.

Pepperell looked on song early with a birdie on the first hole in his round of six under 66 for a share of the lead with Fisher, who finished with four birdies in a row for his 65 to initially set the clubhouse lead at 16 under.

Fisher's round consisted of birdies on the third, fifth and eighth and he followed that up with five birdies on the 11th, 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th while dropping a shot on the par five 12th for his round of 65.

Countryman Pepperell birdied the first, fifth and seventh on the front nine then followed that up with more birdies on the 10th, 13th, 16th and 18th, dropping a shot on the 12th hole for his round of 66.

Two shots back, on 14 under, is American Sean Crocker after firing a five under 67.

Then at 12 under are, Italian's Lorenzo Gagli and Andrea Pavan, Frenchman Grégory Havret, England's David Horsey and Swede Marcus Kinhult.

At 11 under are, Japan's Hideto Tanihara, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castaño and Pablo Larrazábal of Spain, English pair James Morrison and Chris Wood, Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Swede Joakim Lagergren.