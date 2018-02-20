Daly makes hole-in-one in American flag pants

John Daly didn’t win last week’s Chubb Classic on the Champions Tour, but he did hit the shot of the day in the final round.

Daly hit the perfect tee shot to ace the 162-yard, par-3 16th and move his way into the top 10 on 13 under, where he finished.

And of course, he was wearing his Sunday best:

His caddie’s reaction was amazing, too, going in for the awkward hug with Daly.