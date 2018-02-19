Bubba Watson completes Genesis treble

Bubba Watson ended a two-year title drought on Sunday with a two-stroke victory at the Genesis Open.

The two-time Masters champion earned his 10th PGA Tour win in style, holing out from a bunker at the 14th before grabbing another birdie at the long 17th for a 69 to finish on 12-under par, two shots ahead of Kevin Na and Tony Finau.

It was Watson’s third victory at California’s Riviera after previous wins in 2014 and 2016 and puts the 39-year old among elite company with Ben Hogan and Armold Palmer – the only other three-time winners of the tournament.

The victory will also see Watson climb back into the top-50 of the world rankings after a two-year slump that saw him fall from fourth to 117th.

Patrick Cantlay and Cameron Smith, who were playing in the final group with Watson, couldn’t make an impact, Cantlay shooting a level par 72 to finish tied with Scott Stallings three shots back.

Smith also failed to break par, his 72 leaving him level with Phil Mickelson and Adam Hadwin at eight-under par.

Jordan Spieth (67) and Justin Thomas (70) finished in a group of players at seven-under par.

Graeme McDowell, who started the final round two shots behind Watson, fell away badly after dropping five shots in six holes on the back nine as he finished with a six-over 77 to finish tied for 26th place on two under.