McIlroy defends Woods at Riviera

Rory McIlroy believes Tiger Woods is playing at a disadvantage due to the throngs of passionate golf fans that follow him around the course.

The Northern Irishman played in a superstar trio with Woods and PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas at the ongoing Genesis Open on Friday at Riviera, witch continues to be an unhappy hunting round for Woods, who hasn't won the event in ten attempts.

The 14-time major winner would miss the cut after signing for a second round 76, five over par. Due to the massive gallery following woods, the final pairings were pushed back over 20 minutes and many were unable to finish their rounds due to darkness.

“I swear, playing in front of all that, he gives up half a shot a day on the field,” McIlroy told Golf Channel.

“Like, it’s two shots a tournament he has to give to the field because of all that that goes on around. It’s tiring. I need a couple Advil just to – I’ve got a headache after all that.

“You know, whoever’s teeing off at 8:30 in the morning doesn’t get that and can just go about his business and just do his thing. That’s tough. He has to deal with that every single time he goes out to play.”

McIlroy, who sits on two under after rounds of 71 and 69, goes into the weekend five shots behind co-leaders Graeme McDowell and Patrick Cantlay.