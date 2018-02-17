Golf

Woods misses Genesis Open cut

Tiger Woods is out of the Genesis Open at the halfway stage after missing the cut for the first time in nine appearances at Los Angeles’ Riviera club.

A five-over 76 saw Woods finish at six over overall – one shot worse than his Riviera round on his PGA Tour debut as a 16-year-old.

Three straight bogeys on 11, 12 and 13 saw Woods unable to make up any ground on those in front of him during an error-prone round. A three-putt on the 16th proved to be the final nail in his coffin.

“I missed every tee shot left and I did not putt well, didn’t feel very good on the greens,” Woods said.

“And consequently, never made a run. I knew I had to make a run on that back nine, and I went the other way.”

While Woods deteriorated from his first round, there was an improvement from playing partner Rory McIlroy, who overcame several misses on the front nine for a 69 to move to two under overall.

That was still five shots adrift of the three co-leaders of Graeme McDowell, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Saunders.

Former US Open champion McDowell shot the joint best round of the day with a 66, as the Northern Irishman looks to end a two-year drought.

Cantlay sank three successive birdies – the first of which was a fraction away from a hole in one on the sixth – in a 69.

Saunders is also at seven under, albeit he still has three shots remaining in his second round after darkness brought play to a halt.

American Ryan Moore is one adrift of the three leaders after dropping a shot with a bogey on the 18th in his 68.

