Spieth slammed in satirical video

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth has been berated in a hilarious satirical video as the PGA Tour seeks a new chair for the Player Advisory Council.

Billy Hurley III is campaigning to take over from Davis Love III as current PAC chair, but the popular Spieth is also in the running. 

In a clear attack on Spieth’s character, Hurley released this fantastic clip…

If you didn’t have chuckle, check your pulse! Thankfully, Spieth took it all in jest.

