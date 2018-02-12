Golf

Spieth nearly nailed by TV star at Pebble Beach

Ray Romano

They say that Everybody Loves Raymond, and thankfully for Ray Romano, Jordan Spieth still does too.

It was a close call, however, as the former sitcom star very nearly got into Spieth’s bad books at the Pebble Beach Pro-am this weekend.

Spieth was standing over his tee shot at the fifth when someone warned him to duck:

It turns out amateur golfer Romano had let one get away from him, and it was headed right in Spieth’s direction.

Luckily for everyone concerned, Spieth was not hit, and Romano’s reputation as a decent 17-handicapper remained intact.

