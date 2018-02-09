Westwood and Rumford all-square

Lee Westwood and Brett Rumford are tied at the top od the leaderboard after the second round of the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 in Perth on Friday.
The duo were paired together and after a gusty day around Lake Karrinyup Country Club they were locked on eight under each, one stroke ahead of a quartet of chasers that include Thorbjorn Olesen.
Westwood dropped a shot to start but two sublime chip-ins on the fourth and sixth saw him catch up to Australia’s Rumford.
Two chip-ins in three holes!@WestwoodLee, take a bow. #WS6Perth pic.twitter.com/xTdpZuwNZh
— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) February 9, 2018
The pair swapped the lead for the rest of the round, with the Englishman signing for a two under 70 while Rumford settled for a 72 with a bogey on the last on a tough day of scoring.
"We both played well," said Westwood after the round.
"We haven't given too many shots away, made a few putts and I chipped in a couple of times. It's been fun over the first couple of days.
"I'm just trying to shoot as low as possible. I know if I carry on playing like I'm playing and a few putts start to go in, because I didn't really hole any putts today, I'll be thereabouts on the leaderboard.
"To be perfectly honest, match play is anybody's. You're going to need a lot of luck to win it."
Further down the leaderboard, Thai star Prom Meesawat is in T3 while South Africa’s Zander Lombard is alone in seventh on six under.