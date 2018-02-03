Fowler keen to lift Phoenix curse

Rickie Fowler is hoping for a change of fortune at the Waste Management Phoenix Open after taking a share of the lead at the halfway mark.

Two years ago, Fowler blew a two-shot advantage on the 17th, before losing in the play-off to Hideki Matsuyama, while he finished fourth in the tournament last season.

The American will hope it’s third time lucky at the TPC Scottsdale course after a five-under 66 on Friday saw him join Bryson DeChambeau at the top of the leaderboard on 10 under overall.

Back-to-back 66s for @RickieFowler. Good enough for a share of the lead @WMPhoenixOpen. pic.twitter.com/sDAinuTXub — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 3, 2018

Fowler birdied four of the opening six holes, although there was a bogey on his old nemesis of the 17th.

“From the first couple times I played it, I knew it was just kind of a matter of time before I would win here,” Fowler said.

“I know I can win here. I put myself in position plenty of times.”

DeChambeau birdied the last two holes to join Fowler at the top of the leaderboard, with the pair a solitary shot ahead of Daniel Berger and Chez Reavie.

What a finish! Phil Mickelson birdies his last four holes and five of his last six.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/hl3QJsyKS9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2018

The American trio of Scott Stallings, Chesson Hadley, and Chris Kirk are at eight under, while Phil Mickelson and world number two Jon Rahm are a shot behind.

However, there were some big name casualties after Jordan Spieth missed the cut by following up a 72 with a 70, while defending champion Hideki Matsuyama was forced to pull out with a wrist injury.