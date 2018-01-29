Woods ‘pleased’ after Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods was happy with his efforts over the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he made the cut and played pain-free.

Torrey Pines is a happy hunting ground for Woods, who has won at the California course no less than seven times, with the last coming in 2013.

While the former world number one was not in the mix come Sunday afternoon, he was content with his three under finish after rounds of 72-71-70-72, finishing seven strokes behind the leaders who are involved in their playoff on Monday.

Can’t thank the San Diego fans enough. I scrambled my butt off but happy with my first event back. See you at Riv! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 29, 2018

“Very pleased,” quipped Woods after the round.

“I fought hard for these scores. These weren't yawners…down the middle, on the green, two‑putt and one‑hand all your second putts in the hole. I had to fight for every score on every hole and sometimes those are more pleasing than the boring rounds. It showed that I had heart. I fought my tail off and it was good stuff.

“I can feel some of the things I'm doing wrong in my swing, so we're going to go back to work. It's nice to have two weeks off, but it's more important that I got this tournament under my belt where I can feel some of the things I need to work on because hometown speed vs. game speed is two totally different things.

“I got a lot out of my rounds. The short game wasn't something I was worried about coming into this week. It was going to be, can I shoot low scores? I didn't, but I grinded out some good rounds.”

The tournament also marked the first time since 2015 that Woods has made a cut in a PGA Tour event. Onwards and upwards…