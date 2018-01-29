Day, Noren to finish playoff on Monday

Jason Day and Alex Noren will return to Torrey Pines on Monday after darkness led to the suspension of their sudden-death play-off at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The pair were inseparable after five extra holes of a dramatic shootout on Sunday as they both birdied the 18th hole – the fourth time they had played the par-five – just before play was stopped.

“Alex was playing some tremendous golf, to be able to go shot for shot with him (in the play-off) was pretty special,” Day said afterwards.

“I’m just going to try and get some rest tonight. I’ll play all day tomorrow if I need to to get the win.”

What a duel. 3 under in 5 holes. Back at it Monday at 11 am.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/MsnuemKw6I — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 29, 2018

Day, Noren and Ryan Palmer all finished the day level on 10 under par and began the playoff, the American eliminated at the first extra hole after making par.

The Aussie and the Swede then went shot for shot over the next four holes as they birdied the 18th again, traded pars at the 16th and 17th, and birdied the final hole once again before the fading light had the final say.

Down to two! Day and Noren sink birdies the first playoff hole. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/X8p9tsOrZc — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 29, 2018

Back in regulation play, Day claimed the clubhouse lead thanks to a two-under par round of 70, that saw him hit four birdies on the front nine before bogeying the 11th and 15th coming home.

Noren also dropped shots at the 12th and 14th, but missed the chance to win outright when he slid a 15-footer past the hole on the final green.

Two bogeys on the back nine also saw Palmer drop out of contention before a superb birdie at the last hole saw him sneak into the play-off.

JB Holmes, fresh from his 65 on Saturday, was in contention thanks to three early birdies before handing back his gains with three consecutive bogeys from the 14th.

A birdie at the last saw him finish just short at nine-under par.

Defending champion Jon Rahm’s expected challenge never materialised after four consecutive bogeys from the third hole saw him shoot 77 to finish eight strokes off the pace.

Tiger Woods also finished way down the pecking order on his return to the tour.

The 14-time major winner shot 72, 71, 70, 72 to finish in a tie for 23rd place, but he was still happy despite an unspectacular weekend.

“After not playing for a couple years and coming out here on the Tour, playing, you know, a solid four days, I fought hard for these scores,” Woods said.

Woods will play next in three weekends time at the Genesis Open at Riviera.