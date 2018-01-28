Rowdy fan disrupts Tiger Woods mid-putt

American golf crowds are known for their often over-enthusiastic shouting during tournaments, with the Ryder Cup infamous for rowdy fans giving European players a hard time.

On Sunday it was Tiger Woods’ turn to be on the receiving end.

Woods was just about to hit a 10-foot putt on the 13th hole at the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday, when an overeager or possibly drunk fan suddenly shouted out “Get in the hole!”

What could or should have been Tiger’s second birdie of the day turned into a par and Woods was left visibly angry at the untimely interruption, shrugging his shoulders in disappointment.

some idiot just yelled in Tiger's backswing. Totally ridiculous. Uncalled for. pic.twitter.com/HA7fbWD393 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 28, 2018

Tiger fans were more vocal in their protests, shouting for tournament officials to throw out the offender.

Woods, quickly got over that disappointment with a birdie on 14, and hit two more as he fired a level-par 72 to finish in a tie for 23rd place at three-under par.

A satisfactory, if not spectacular, tournament comeback for Woods after months out through injury.